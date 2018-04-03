Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Plans to play Tuesday
Korver (foot) said he will play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Rick Noland of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Korver has missed the last seven games for the Cavaliers, but apparently feels healthy to play after going through his pregame routine. He'll likely slot in to a bench role behind Rodney Hood on the wing and should provide his typical three-point presence when he's called upon. At this point, it's unclear if Korver will be on any sort of restrictions following the lengthy absence, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations for him a bit.
