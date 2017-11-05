Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Posts season-high 23 points Sunday
Korver recorded 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during a 117-115 loss to the Hawks on Sunday.
Korver's 23 points and five boards marked season highs and the five three-pointers tied a season high. He has been up and down early in the season, with four games of at least 13 points and four games of eight points or less. That trend will likely continue, as Korver is not receiving a ton of minutes on a consistent basis.
