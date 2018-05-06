Korver registered 18 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Cleveland's 105-103 win over the Raptors in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Korver was the ideal third wheel behind LeBron James and Kevin Love on Saturday, turning in a near-perfect performance from the field. The 37-year-old sharpshooter is draining 53.6 percent of his attempts over the first three games of the series, and he's posted double-digit scoring efforts in two of those contests. Korver will look to replicate his strong Game 3 effort when Cleveland tries to complete a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.