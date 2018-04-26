Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Pours in 19 points in Game 5
Korver tallied 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 victory over the Pacers.
Korver's 19-point performance came on the heels of a 18-point outburst in Game 4, as it seems Korver is starting to get comfortable offensively. He has connected on 50 percent of his threes over the last two games as well, an important factor in each of the two wins they got considering the rest of the offense outside of LeBron James has been struggling mightily.
