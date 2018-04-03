Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Questionable, expected to play Tuesday
Updating a prior note, Korver (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, but LeBron James said he "expects" Korver to take the floor, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Though Korver is technically questionable for the contest, it appears the most likely scenario is that he makes his return after a seven-game absence. Assuming he's not under any type of restriction, he could see minutes in the mid-20s, which has been the case in his last handful of appearances.
