Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Questionable for Tuesday
Korver (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
The Cavaliers' game notes already rule George Hill (ankle) out for the contest, so Korver's potential return from a seven-game absence would provide a boost to the team's backcourt. Before determining Korver's status for the game, the Cavaliers will likely wait and see how he looks during their morning shootaround Tuesday. If Korver is cleared to play, he would likely take some playing time away from fellow shooting guards Rodney Hood and J.R. Smith.
