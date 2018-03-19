Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Questionable Monday with sore foot
Korver (personal) has rejoined the Cavaliers but is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks with a sore right foot.
Korver was unavailable for the Cavaliers' previous game Saturday against the Bulls while attending to the personal matter, but it appears he may have picked up an injury while logging 38 minutes his last time out March 15 against the Trail Blazers. Should Korver make it through morning shootaround without much issue Monday, he would likely step in as the starting shooting guard with Rodney Hood (back) sidelined for the fourth time in five games. With another rotational wing in Cedi Osman (hip) also out, Korver will have a good chance to surpass the 30-minute mark once again.
