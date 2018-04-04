Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Quiet in return
Korver played 14 minutes in Tuesday's win over Toronto, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and a steal.
A foot issue, coupled with the recent passing of his brother, had kept Korver sidelined for the previous seven games, but he returned to help Cleveland win its fourth straight contest. Korver came off the bench with Rodney Hood starting at shooting guard, which will likely be the case going forward, assuming the Cavs stay relatively healthy heading into the postseason.
