Korver is dealing with soreness in his right foot and will not play in Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Korver has rejoined the team after roughly 10 days away while dealing with the death of his brother, but apparently he won't be able to take the court right away. The next opportunity for him to return will be Sunday against the Mavericks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories