Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Resting in finale
Korver will not be available Wednesday against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Korver has battled a foot injury in recent days, so the Cavs will give him the night off as they gear up for the postseason. Kevin Love and Rodney Hood will also sit, while LeBron James will likely play limited minutes.
