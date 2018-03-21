Korver will miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors for a personal matter, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Korver's brother passed away Tuesday, so he's been excused from the team and will understandably be given as much time as he needs to grieve with friends and family. For that reason, it wouldn't be surprising if he also remained away from the team for Friday's game against the Suns. With Cedi Osman (hip) also out and Rodney Hood (back) questionable, the Cavaliers could turn back to J.R. Smith to start at shooting guard. A backcourt featuring Jose Calderon and George Hill is also an option.