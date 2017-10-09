Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 11 points Sunday

Korver contributed 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and two steals across 24 minutes in Sunday's 102-94 loss to the Wizards.

With the Cavs resting nine players in Sunday's exhibition game, Korver saw extended run as a starter, turning that into nothing more than points and defensive plays. While this is what we have come to expect from the sharpshooter, he was uncharacteristically poor from behind the arc, making just one of his five attempts from three. While that statistic will inevitably be corrected in upcoming exhibition and regular season games, Korver will continue to produce solely points, and therefore is not a valuable fantasy asset on a loaded Cavaliers roster.