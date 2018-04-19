Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 12 points in 31 minutes
Korver registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes Wednesday as Cleveland topped Indiana in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup.
Korver got the start for a Cleveland team that was desperately in need of floor spacing and the veteran sharpshooter was able to provide just that. He shot 50-percent from beyond-the-arc and logged more than 30 minutes of playing time for the first time in just over a month. Korver continues to be hobbled by a foot injury but if he can continue to produce and provide LeBron James with space to operate, he will play a vital role in Cleveland's offense throughout the playoffs.
