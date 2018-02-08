Korver collected 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

Korver hit at least four threes for the 11th time this season while reaching double figures in scoring for the 23rd time through 53 appearances. As evidenced by this showing, Korver is typically good for a couple boards and an assist, but his main source of value is three-point shooting. However, he's averaging his fewest load of minutes since 2009-10, and there's only so much he can accomplish while earning just above 20 minutes per game.