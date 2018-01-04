Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 15 points in 26 minutes

Korver accounted for 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes Wednesday in Cleveland's loss to Boston.

Korver was one of the only reliable offensive options Wednesday in Cleveland's matchup with Boston, knocking down five of his eight three-point attempts. Halfway through his 14th NBA season, Korver continues to knock down three-pointers with insane efficiency. Spacing hasn't been an issue for this Cavs team and it should only be getting better when Isaiah Thomas returns to the lineup for good.