Korver finished with 22 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 5-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 victory over Phoenix.

Korver moved into the starting lineup, replacing J.R. Smith. He produced 22 points including five triples but did little else. He has been inconsistent this season but appears to be locked into a 20 minutes role and this allows him to produce as a three-point streamer on any given night.