Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 22 points off bench Wednesday

Korver scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Nets.

Korver has now registered 13 threes in five games, an average of almost three per game. Wednesday's 31 minutes marked a season-high with backcourt mate Dwayne Wade (knee) sidelined. His sharpshooting prowess makes him a scoring threat regardless of his minutes, but LeBron James loves feeding him the ball beyond the arc to bolster his assist total. So long as there are minutes to be found with injuries and James at the helm, Korver will have moderate value.