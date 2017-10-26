Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 22 points off bench Wednesday
Korver scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Nets.
Korver has now registered 13 threes in five games, an average of almost three per game. Wednesday's 31 minutes marked a season-high with backcourt mate Dwayne Wade (knee) sidelined. His sharpshooting prowess makes him a scoring threat regardless of his minutes, but LeBron James loves feeding him the ball beyond the arc to bolster his assist total. So long as there are minutes to be found with injuries and James at the helm, Korver will have moderate value.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Drills five threes Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 11 points Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will draw the start Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Agrees to three-year deal with Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Stays hot in Game 4 with 18 points•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Drills four threes in Game 3•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season