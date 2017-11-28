Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores nine points

Korver collected nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes Monday against Philadelphia.

Korver recorded typical statistics Monday considering he's averaging 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists this year. The 36-year-old will likely remain with the second unit deep into the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories