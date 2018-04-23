Korver tallied 18 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist during Cleveland's 104-100 win over the Pacers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Korver got off to a slow start, but some success from both three-point range and the free-throw line helped him to the second-highest scoring total for the Cavs on the night. The sharpshooting veteran has now sandwiched a pair of double-digit scoring efforts around a scoreless performance over 20 minutes in Game 3, a game in which he only took three shot attempts. Given his ability to provide valuable perimeter scoring when he's on, Cleveland will hope Korver can continue his solid play in Game 5 on Wednesday.