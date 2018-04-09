Korver will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Knicks, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

The Cavaliers are holding Rodney Hood (Achilles) out Monday in an effort to get him back to full strength prior to the playoffs, which allows Korver to slot into the starting five in his place. After logging 19 and 22 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, Korver should push for minutes in the upper-20s or low-30s, though he still likely won't provide much more than points and three-pointers when considering his fantasy value.