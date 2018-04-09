Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Starting at shooting guard Monday
Korver will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Knicks, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.
The Cavaliers are holding Rodney Hood (Achilles) out Monday in an effort to get him back to full strength prior to the playoffs, which allows Korver to slot into the starting five in his place. After logging 19 and 22 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, Korver should push for minutes in the upper-20s or low-30s, though he still likely won't provide much more than points and three-pointers when considering his fantasy value.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Leads bench with 13 on Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Quiet in return•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Plans to play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will be game-time call Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Questionable, expected to play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....