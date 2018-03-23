Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Still away from team
Korver (personal) will remain out Friday against the Suns.
Korver is still attending to a personal matter and will be missing his second consecutive game as a result. It's uncertain whether he'll return in time for Sunday's game against the Nets.
