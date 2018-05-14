Korver managed five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during Cleveland's 108-83 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

Korver shot just 20.0 percent from distance, which capped his overall scoring total significantly since he put up just one attempt from in front of the arc. The 15-year veteran had closed out the semifinal round against the Raptors back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts on the strength of jaw-dropping 75.0 percent shooting in each contest, so Sunday's outing can likely be chalked up as an outlier. He'll look to up his contributions across the board when the Cavaliers attempt to even the series in Tuesday's Game 2.