Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will be game-time call Tuesday
Korver (foot) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt against Toronto, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Korver will wait until after pre-game warmups to make a decision regarding his availability for Tuesday's contest. In the eight games prior to stepping away from the team, he had been averaging 26.4 minutes and posting 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. It's if he'll be under a minutes restriction if he does take the floor, however.
