Korver (foot) will be a game-time call for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Korver missed Saturday's game due to a personal matter, but he popped up on Monday's report with a sore right foot. It appears as though the veteran will wait to test out the injury during warmups before a final call on his status is made.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories