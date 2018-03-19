Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will be game-time decision
Korver (foot) will be a game-time call for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Korver missed Saturday's game due to a personal matter, but he popped up on Monday's report with a sore right foot. It appears as though the veteran will wait to test out the injury during warmups before a final call on his status is made.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Questionable Monday with sore foot•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Won't play vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Another strong starting effort in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 22 points in start•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Continues toughing out foot injury•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...