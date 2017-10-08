Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will draw the start Sunday
Korver will enter the starting five for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
With half of the Cavaliers roster getting the game off for rest, they'll feature a starting lineup of Kay Felder, Cedi Osman, Korver, Jeff Green and Ante Zizic. All five should see a decent workload with limited bodies available, though will likely head back to the bench as soon as Tuesday's tilt with the Bulls.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Agrees to three-year deal with Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Stays hot in Game 4 with 18 points•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Drills four threes in Game 3•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Hits three treys in return to action•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will play Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Questionable Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...