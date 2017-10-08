Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will draw the start Sunday

Korver will enter the starting five for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

With half of the Cavaliers roster getting the game off for rest, they'll feature a starting lineup of Kay Felder, Cedi Osman, Korver, Jeff Green and Ante Zizic. All five should see a decent workload with limited bodies available, though will likely head back to the bench as soon as Tuesday's tilt with the Bulls.