Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will have minutes restriction Sunday
Korver (foot) is expected to have a minutes restriction in Sunday's playoff opener against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Korver missed the last game of the regular season with a sore foot and it appears the Cavaliers will be as cautious as possible with their veteran by limiting him a bit in Sunday's opener. That said, coach Ty Lue wouldn't give a specific amount of minutes that Korver would see, so it's still fairly unclear just how big of a role he'll have. Rodney Hood is starting at shooting guard and could see a few extra minutes as a result.
