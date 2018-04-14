Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will play Game 1
Korver (foot) will be available for Sunday's Game 1 against Indiana, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Korver had been nursing a foot injury over the final couple weeks of the season, but coach Ty Lue said the veteran has made progress in recent days and will be available for Game 1.
