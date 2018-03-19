Korver (foot) is good to go for Monday's matchup with the Bucks, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Korver rejoins the Cavaliers after missing Saturday's game for a personal matter and should see a fairly sizable workload right away with Rodney Hood (back), Cedi Osman (hip) and Larry Nance (hip) all sitting out. There's a good chance Korver starts at shooting guard until Hood is healthy enough for a return, so a temporary uptick in playing time and production can be expected.