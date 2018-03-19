Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will play Monday vs. Bucks
Korver (foot) is good to go for Monday's matchup with the Bucks, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Korver rejoins the Cavaliers after missing Saturday's game for a personal matter and should see a fairly sizable workload right away with Rodney Hood (back), Cedi Osman (hip) and Larry Nance (hip) all sitting out. There's a good chance Korver starts at shooting guard until Hood is healthy enough for a return, so a temporary uptick in playing time and production can be expected.
