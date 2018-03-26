Korver (personal) will remain away from the team for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Korver has yet to rejoin the team following the death of his brother last week and considering the Cavaliers are heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he's out Wednesday against the Hornets as well.

