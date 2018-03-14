Korver will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Cavaliers are opting to bring J.R. Smith off the bench Tuesday, which means Korver will get the call to jump into the top unit. While Korver has apparently dealt with a sore foot recently, the fact that the Cavaliers are confident enough to start him likely means he's nearing a return to full strength. Look for a temporary uptick in value for Korver, though once Rodney Hood (back) is cleared for a return, Korver should move back to the bench.