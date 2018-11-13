Korver (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Korver is the latest addition to an already stuffed injury report for Cleveland, as he's set to miss Tuesday and possibly Wednesday's contest with a foot injury. The Cavs will be forced to navigate a short bench, with George Hill (shoulder), Kevin Love (toe), Sam Dekker (ankle) and Cedi Osman all sidelined with their respective injuries.