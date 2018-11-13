Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Won't play Tuesday
Korver (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Korver is the latest addition to an already stuffed injury report for Cleveland, as he's set to miss Tuesday and possibly Wednesday's contest with a foot injury. The Cavs will be forced to navigate a short bench, with George Hill (shoulder), Kevin Love (toe), Sam Dekker (ankle) and Cedi Osman all sidelined with their respective injuries.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Could miss two games•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Leads team with 21 points Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Cavs may explore trades•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will be sidelined Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Influential play continues in Game Four victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Perfect from the field in Game Three win•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...