Korver is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a personal reason, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Korver is currently attending to a family issue and will not be present for Saturday's contest. This leaves the Cavaliers with few options, as Rodney Hood, Larry Nance, Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love are all out with injuries. They'll likely turn to J.R. Smith and Jordan Clarkson for production with Korver out for the time being.