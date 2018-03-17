Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Won't play vs. Bulls
Korver is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a personal reason, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Korver is currently attending to a family issue and will not be present for Saturday's contest. This leaves the Cavaliers with few options, as Rodney Hood, Larry Nance, Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love are all out with injuries. They'll likely turn to J.R. Smith and Jordan Clarkson for production with Korver out for the time being.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Another strong starting effort in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 22 points in start•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Continues toughing out foot injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Bothered by foot injury•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...