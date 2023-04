Stevens will start Thursday's game against the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Cleveland resting its entire starting lineup, Stevens gets another crack in the first five and will be joined by Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade and Robin Lopez. Across 24 starts this season, Stevens has averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game.