Stevens ended Tuesday's 116-114 loss to the Jazz with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 25 minutes.

Stevens hasn't been a consistent source of defensive stats or field-goal percentage this season, but he shined in both areas Tuesday. He came off the bench for the fourth game in a row, but he opened the second half with the Cavaliers' top unit after center Jarrett Allen (illness) was unable to return. If Allen ends up sitting out Thursday in Portland, Stevens should have a good chance at clearing the 20-minute mark once again.