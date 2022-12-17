Stevens has been deemed doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks due to knee soreness, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Should Stevens indeed get ruled out, some combination of Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro figure to soak up his minutes. More clarity on his status figures to come closer to tip-off.
