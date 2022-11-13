Stevens is starting Sunday against Minnesota, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Stevens has appeared in just three games for the Cavaliers this season, but he'll make his first start of the year with the team shorthanded Sunday. Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman should also see increased run with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) unavailable.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Sees rare increase in workload•
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Not starting Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Leads bench in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Drops 16 off bench•