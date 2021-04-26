Stevens (concussion) will not play Monday against the Raptors.
Both Stevens and Isaiah Hartenstein are in the league's concussion protocols after sustaining hits to the head during Sunday's loss to Washington. Stevens has not been a regular part of the rotation, however, so his absence won't carry any major fantasy ramifications.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Signs multi-year deal with Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Efficient in limited minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Hits game-winner•
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Scores 10 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Questionable Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Doesn't appear in loss•