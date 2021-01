Stevens recorded six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes during the 106-103 win over New York on Friday.

Stevens has offered very little this season thus far, but did help in the win Friday. The forward easily had his best performance of the season, producing in all facets of the court. After being an important leader for Penn State, the rookie needs to show more of his skill set before he can become a viable option in the secondary-unit.