Stevens finished with eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) four boards, two assists, and two steals in 16 minutes of a 112-111 win against Atlanta on Tuesday.

Stevens snapped the NBA's longest losing streak of the season with a dunk in the closing seconds of the game. It was a solid overall outing for the rookie, who is trying to establish his role on a struggling Cavs team. The forward knocked down all of his shots inside the arc in the contest. He'll face the Rockets on Wednesday.