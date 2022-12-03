Stevens (illness) played 15 minutes and logged eight points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in Friday's 107-96 win over the Magic.

Stevens reclaimed his spot in the starting five Friday after missing the previous four games while battling an illness. Though he received a light minutes count in his return, Stevens could be in store for more playing time if the shoulder injury that resulted in Dean Wade's early exit Friday causes him to miss the Cavaliers' next game Sunday against the Knicks.