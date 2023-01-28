Stevens contributed eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 112-100 loss to the Thunder.

Remember when Stevens was starting for the Cavaliers? It certainly seems like a bad dream at this point. Since shifting back to the bench, Stevens has been even less productive, if that's possible, scoring double-digits only once in his past 13 games. He is outside the top 300 over the past month, and can obviously be ignored in just about every fantasy format.