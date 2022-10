Stevens will operate off the bench during Friday's preseason finale against the Magic.

With Kevin Love (knee) and Dean Wade (ankle) out, Lamar Stevens got the start at power forward during Wednesday's exhibition, but Cedi Osman will replace Stevens in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason finale. Stevens started 13 of 63 appearances for Cleveland last year and posted 6.1 points and 2.6 rebounds across 16.1 minutes per game.