Stevens provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 12 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Cavaliers' 100-90 loss to the Bucks.

Due to the Cavaliers' mounting injury list, Stevens has been able to find a stable role in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation over the last four games. Though he's logged double-digit minutes in each of those contests, Stevens hasn't done much to get excited about for fantasy purposes, averaging 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. Stevens will likely be one of the first players out of the rotation once the Cavaliers reclaim some health.