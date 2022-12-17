Stevens (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stevens was previously listed as doubtful on the injury report prior to being ruled out due to knee soreness. His absence will push Isaac Okoro into the starting lineup while Cedi Osman and Caris LeVert figure to see larger roles off of the bench. Stevens' next chance to play will come Monday against Utah.