Stevens ended Tuesday's 116-114 loss to the Jazz with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and three steals in 25 minutes.

Stevens scored in double figures for the first time since Dec. 14 against Dallas. He made the most of his opportunities on the offensive end, as he knocked down five of six attempts from the field and his first triple in January. Stevens also made his mark on the defensive end by tallying three steals and a pair of blocks.