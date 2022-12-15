Stevens ended Wednesday's 105-90 victory over the Mavericks with 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes.

Stevens was the only player in the contest to collect double-digit rebounds, and he also scored a season-high 18 points to register his first double-double of the campaign. This level of production is not usual for him, as he entered Wednesday averaging just 7.8 points and 4.6 boards over his previous 12 games despite logging a hefty 26.8 minutes per contest. With that in mind, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach rather than running out to snatch him off the fantasy waiver wire.