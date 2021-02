Stevens tallied 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's 129-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Stevens has had fairly modest production for the Cavaliers recently, but he matched his highest scoring total of the season with 10 points off the bench Friday. Following his effective performance against the Trail Blazers, Stevens is averaging 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over 16.8 minutes per game across his past six appearances.