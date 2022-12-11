Stevens ended Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Thunder with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 31 minutes.

Stevens continues to start for the Cavaliers, but once again failed to reach any great heights. While this was probably his best performance of the season, there still isn't a ton of meat on the bone when it comes to fantasy value. He makes for a solid deep-league option, given his playing time. For those in standard leagues, streaming his spot is likely to be more fruitful.