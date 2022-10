Stevens posted 12 points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and one rebound across 18 minutes off the bench in Friday's 114-108 preseason loss against the Magic.

Stevens scored half of his total scoring output from the charity stripe, but that doesn't hide the fact that he was quite efficient in the preseason finale. That said, he is not expected to hold a regular role in the rotation and is not expected to be a major factor across fantasy formats.