Stevens closed with six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one block over 19 minutes during Friday's 112-88 victory over the Pistons.

Stevens had failed to appear in each of his team's last five matchups entering the night, but he ended up logging a season-high 19 minutes while also tallying his first points and first block of the campaign. Stevens is currently buried on the depth chart behind Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade, so his opportunities figure to be few and far between moving forward barring any significant injuries.